YORK residents will be able to enjoy a Van Gogh Immersive Experience free of charge over the weekend.

The attraction recently announced an extension to its run at York St Mary’s in Castlegate.

And now it has joined the Residents’ Festival line-up, allowing visitors with proof of York residency to explore the experience free of charge from 4pm tomorrow and Sunday.

Exhibition manager Evie Blackstock said: “We are a late addition to the Residents’ Festival programme, but we hope that plenty of people will join us for the late afternoon sessions.”

Admission will be free for anyone arriving from 4pm, with last admissions at 5pm, but with limited capacity.

Free admission includes access to the 35 minute projection in the main nave of York St Mary’s, along with the colouring station and floral projection in the side aisle.

Residents are encouraged to arrive early if they want to secure their place.

Normal pricing applies for the Virtual Reality (VR) experience at £3 per person.

The VR experience takes visitors on an 11-minute journey through Van Gogh’s Arles.