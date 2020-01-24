I CANNOT believe what I am reading in the Press (Spark:York wins 2-year extension, January 22).
Do we really have to put up with that monstrosity in our lovely city for another two years? The idea of the place is brilliant but it would have been better situated in the old BHS store in Coney Street: a pile of old shipping containers is something else.
I note that the cladding will be installed in the next few weeks. Well, watch this space: it was supposed to be installed before it opened two years ago.
Jenny Hilton,
Holgate Lodge Drive, York