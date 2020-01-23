A 52-year-old woman has been arrested following the discovery of 25 cannabis plants.

North Yorkshire Police said that the drugs were found following a drug seizure at a house in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

Police searched the property after receiving intelligence via a note through the police station door.

Around 25 cannabis plants and a further quantity of cannabis were seized along with various other drug-related paraphernalia and a Stun Gun.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug and possession of a prohibited weapon and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Inspector Sarah Sanderson, of Northallerton’s Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “Tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs in Northallerton is a priority for us and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.”

She added: "“I’d like to thank the member of the public who came forward with the information in this case and would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.

“Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestopers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”