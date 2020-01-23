YORK train passengers should avoid travelling to London this weekend as more rail work is scheduled to start.
Network Rail is reminding passengers that there will be no trains in or out of King’s Cross, as major work takes place as part of the £1.2 billion East Coast Upgrade.
Passengers are urged not to travel to and from London on the East Coast Main Line on this Saturday or Sunday, or February 29 and March 1, as no trains will be able to call at King’s Cross station.
If passengers must travel, they should allow significantly more time for their journeys as travel times will be extended and they will need to change trains or use bus replacement services, both of which will be busy.
Passengers who must travel should plan ahead.
Ed Akers, the principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “This weekend, we are continuing with vital work on the £1.2 billion East Coast Upgrade, which is the biggest investment to the line in a generation.
“We are urging passengers not to travel to/from London on the East Coast Main line this weekend.”