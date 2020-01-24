RESIDENTS are being asked for their ideas to help shape plans to transform the Castle Gateway area of York.

Council chiefs are inviting people who live in the city to join tours of the area and to give their input on how public spaces will be developed.

Under plans to regenerate the historic part of the city, Castle car park would close after a modern multi-storey facility is built on St George’s Field.

The master plan would also deliver extensive public space, including a place "full of nature" between the Castle Museum and the Foss, a cycle-pedestrian bridge over the Foss and new sustainable transport routes through the city.

The tours will take in Castle car park, the Eye of York and other parts of the site.

City of York Council executive member for finance and performance, Cllr Nigel Ayre, said: “These events continue the extensive engagement which has placed York residents at the heart of the proposals.

“We want the transport links, public spaces, communities and space for local businesses to be shaped by the people who will use them.

“Please take this fantastic opportunity to shape the city centre.”

The tours will take place on January 26 and February 2, from 2.30pm-4.30pm, starting near the steps on Clifford's Tower.

People will also have the opportunity to see a free outdoor film screening projected onto Clifford’s Tower.

The screening will take place tomorrow (Saturday) between 5.30pm-8.30pm.

The 10 minute film, called ‘Eye Project’, remembers the history of Castle Gateway, while also looking to its future plans.

For further information and to book a place, visit: bit.ly/3aEv2H5