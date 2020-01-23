POLICE are appealing for information to help locate a missing 47-year-old woman from York.

Michelle Pallister was last seen at around 1am today (Thursday) at her home address in Queen street, York.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Michele and are asking anyone who might have seen her to get in touch.

She is described as a white woman, 5ft tall of slim build with short dark brown hair.

It is believe she will be wearing black clothes, a red pinny and black fleece style jacket and black flat ankle boots.

Anyone with any info is asked to call police on 101.