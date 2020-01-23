A MULTI award-winning hotel and restaurant has sold.

The Black Swan Hotel in Helmsley which dates back over 500 years has been bought by Inn Collection Group whose managing director Sean Donkin said: "A full investment project is planned which will treat the building with the sensitivity it deserves."

The hotel retains much of the architectural style of the Tudor, Elizabethan and Georgian periods, and has four themed parlour rooms, landscaped walled gardens with heated gazebo, an award- winning restaurant, tearoom and patisserie, as well as 45 guest bedrooms.

Mr Donkin added: "We chose the site as Helmsley has long been a target opportunity and The Black Swan is a landmark site.”

David Lee, regional director at Christie & Co which managed the sale, said: “Christie & Co are delighted to have been asked to sell The Black Swan on behalf of the owners as we have long since been admirers of this outstanding business.

“This is a truly iconic hotel, well known and highly respected across Yorkshire and we are sure that the new owners will elevate its status even further. The sale further illustrates the demand for hotels of this magnitude across the county and the wider north east region.”