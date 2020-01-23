RETAILERS, chefs, buyers and patrons looking to make their business stand out are being invited to the Fine Food Show North 2020.
Talks, tutored tastings and chef demonstrations are part of the line-up at the Guild of Fine Food’s trade-only event on Sunday, March 8, and Monday, March 9.
With more than 150 food and drink exhibitors, it will showcase products, producers and new developments, along with plant-based and free from foods.
The show is at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate.
Highlights include Julie Cleijne, from Sustainable Kitchen, delving into new alternative food and drink products; Chris Bury, head chef from The Cartford Inn and Taste Lancashire Ambassador, who will be creating dishes using regional produce; and Yorkshire-based chef consultant, Stephanie Moon, from All Things Food, who will be sharing brunch ideas; and Forage the Show, with food and drink broadcaster, Nigel Barden; and Feed the Dragon sessions where exhibitors pitch their products to food buyers.
The Shop of the Year 2020 awards ceremony will take place on Monday, March 9 at 6pm, hosted at Fodder Farm Shop and Café in Harrogate.