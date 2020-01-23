AN IMPROVED link path for cyclists and pedestrians has opened at Burnholme in York.

The path, called the Burnholme Link, connects the city centre to Stockton Lane, Malton Road, Osbaldwick and the countryside beyond.

It has had new lighting and partial resurfacing. The path will be open all day and all year round.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader of City of York Council and executive member for transport, said: “I’m very pleased to see this sustainable connection which makes it easier for people to walk or cycle to the fantastic facilities at Burnholme. This is a welcome addition to new and improved cycling and walking facilities like Scarborough Bridge, which add to our existing network of off-road paths.”

The path’s new lights have been installed by Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, which built the neighbouring development of Derwenthorpe.

It connects the community’s residents to the Burnholme hub, with its new sports centre, the community hub and library and its open spaces.

The path used to be gated for the benefit of students of the former Burnholme school and, since construction work began on the Derwenthorpe site, it was closed completely for safety reasons.

Now work to improve the Burnholme sports pitches and to create the new Burnhome Sport Centre has been completed, the path is safe to reopen permanently.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: “The investment on a path like this, gives people the chance to walk and talk, or cycle with friends – this is pavement politics at its finest.”

Derwenthorpe resident, Nick Warlow, said: “Using the path is much quicker.”

The path officially opened on Wednesday.

