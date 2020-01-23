ONE of the universities in York is celebrating success after receiving bronze status as a hedgehog friendly campus.

Joining the scheme back in December last year, the grounds team at York St John University launched the campaign with a special awareness event.

This highlighted how staff and students could help when making the university a sanctuary for wild hedgehogs.

The Bronze award which was received on January 17, compliments the university’s commitment to become a more sustainable institution and a positive example of biodiversity.

Sarah Williams, energy & environmental projects officer at the university, said: “We’re so proud to officially be a hedgehog friendly campus with our bronze award.

“By undertaking a number of actions and working together with an enthusiastic project team, we’ve been able to promote a campus that will improve the lives of these gentle and popular mammals.

“We can’t wait to see what’s next - discussions are already in place to determine how and when we can achieve our silver award.”

A team of eight gardeners take care of the grounds and ensure the campus is hedgehog friendly.