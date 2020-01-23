THE leader of City of York Council has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson offering his help to move the House of Lords to York.
Cllr Keith Aspden said he welcomed the idea and would support civil servants' work to progress the plans.
Writing to the Prime Minister, Cllr Aspden said: “It is pleasing to learn the Government is considering York as the next Home of the House of Lords.
"The council and partners, including Network Rail and Homes England have worked closely to develop an ambitious masterplan for the York Central site.
“It is encouraging to learn the Government is aware of the quality of the development and is considering it as a potential home for the second chamber.”
Speaking about the plans, Cllr Aspden said the city is the "ideal location" for a reformed House of Lords because it will help Government "decentralise powers and ensure the North of England benefits from this process”.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment