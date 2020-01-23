A BEST-SELLING crime writer is set to host a talk in York, where she will discuss her latest psychological thriller.

Explore York, York Literature Festival and Fox Lane Books are bringing internationally bestselling crime writer, Sophie Hannah to Tang Hall Explore.

Sophie will be talking about her “chilling,” new book, ‘Haven’t They Grown’.

The book follows the story of a family who’s children have not grown or changed at all over a 12-year period.

Sophie is an internationally bestselling crime fiction writer, translated into 49 languages and published in 51 countries.

Her psychological thriller ‘The Carrier’ won the Specsavers National Book Award for Crime Thriller of the Year in 2013.

Sophie is also a bestselling poet who has been shortlisted for the TS Eliot award. Her poetry is studied at GCSE and A-level.

She is also an Honorary Fellow of Lucy Cavendish College, Cambridge.

Sophie lives in Cambridge with her family.

The author will be appearing at Tang Hall Explore on January 31 at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £6 and can be purchased online at: https://bit.ly/2GhAD8o or in any York library.