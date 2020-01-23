TWO regions of a UK charity are set to host a joint study day to allow people to find out more about the trust.
The Battlefields Trust is the UK charity dedicated to the protection and interpretation of British battlefields.
The North Easy and Yorkshire regions of the charity will be coming together to host the study day at the Best Western Crown Hotel in Boroughbridge.
The day will offer the chance for people to to discover more about the learn about the Battle of Boroughbridge and listen to authors discuss history.
The event will be held on March 22 from 10am.
For further information, visit: www.battlefieldstrust.com