POLICE are appealing for information following a spate of burglaries across York and Selby last weekend.

The force is specifically searching for information about a suspicious “dark-coloured Audi”, as well as two white males and a female, that was seen near some of the burglaries

The burglaries occurred last Saturday, January 18, in Wigginton, Huntington Bishopthorpe, Burton Stone Lane and Selby.

The force said: "At around 12.45 pm on January 18, police received a report from a vigilant neighbour of a burglary in progress at a house on Minster View, Wiggington whilst the occupants were away.

"The four suspects had gained entry by smashing a rear patio door before leaving in what was described as a black Audi after being disturbed by the security alarm.

"Between 11.30pm and 4pm on Saturday, a house was broken into on Doriam Avenue, York.

"Meanwhile, at around 4pm, a house on The Close, Towton was broken into. The suspects gained entry by kicking in the front door and carried out an untidy search of all rooms before stealing £800. A suspicious vehicle was seen passing the house at around 3.13pm.

"At 5.04pm the same day, we received a report from a concerned motorist that a property in Tadcaster Road, Dringhouses, had been broken into. Following enquiries, it emerged nothing had been stolen but the burglary would have taken place between 2.30pm and 5.05pm."

The force added that they received a report that a house on Church Lane, Bishopthorpe in York had been broken into at 5.30pm. The suspects had gained entry by breaking the handle on the back door and smashing the security alarm box before stealing a number of jewellery items.

Again, the suspicious vehicle was seen nearby to the burglary on Church Lane at 1.50pm and a neighbour, who passed the house at 3pm, reported seeing an open window and a lamp discarded on the drive.

Meanwhile, on January 19, police received a report that a house on Brayton Lane, had been broken into.

The occupants had returned home to find the French doors had been smashed and a number of jewellery items had been stolen. A suspicious vehicle was seen across the road from the property at around 4pm on Saturday and the same vehicle is believed to have been at the railway crossing in Brook Street, Selby at about 5.23pm on the same day.

Officers have confirmed that they are investigating whether the seven burglaries are linked and are appealing for any information that could help with their enquiries.

Investigating officer DC Andrew Chapman of North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing to anyone living, working or visiting the targeted areas over the weekend to contact us if they have any information that could help our investigation.

“In particular, we’d like to hear from anyone who noticed a suspicious dark-coloured Audi or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage taken in the vicinity of the burglaries around the same time they took place. We would also like to thank the members of the public who have already come forward to provide descriptions of three of the four suspects.”

The suspects are described as:

• A white male, aged late teens, to early 20s, and of skinny build. At the time he was spotted wearing grey joggers, a black baseball cap, a black jacket and was walking with a limp.

• A white male, early 30s, of stocky build with a round face and a light coloured beard.

• A white female, around 5ft 4ins tall, wearing a hat and dark clothing.

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation or identify the suspects is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.