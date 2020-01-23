AGEING and outdated traffic signals at the Monk Bar junction in St Maurice’s Road, Monkgate, Lord Major’s Walk, York are set to be replaced next month by the council.

The work is estimated to take around seven weeks to complete, starting on February 8, with road closures in place between 9am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday and 8am and 4pm at weekends, whilst work is undertaken.

Resurfacing works will take place overnight from March 22 for up to seven nights, between 8pm til 5am.

The scheme at the junction will include replacing outdated traffic signals with new ones, widening the crossing island to make it easier for groups of people to cross safely, reducing Monkgate north to a single traffic lane to allow for a wider cycle lane, improving the footways and resurfacing of the full junction carriageway.

The work is part of the five-year traffic signal asset renewal programme was given the green light by the council in November 2015.

The total replacement programme is estimated to cost £2.620m over six years and will be funded through the capital programme budget and the existing Local Transport Plan budget.

Residents are urged to plan ahead, as there will be few bus services that use this junction and they are expected to be operating as normal for the majority of the works, but passengers are requested to visit www.itravelyork.info/ for more information.

Monkgate and Goodramgate will be closed between 10.30am and 5pm from February 8 until 14.

Emergency services will be permitted through the works at all times. Cyclists will be required to dismount and use the footways through the work area.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cyclists are advised to take extra care when travelling through the road works.