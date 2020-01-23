National and international coverage of York’s plan to cut car use and boost public transport, walking and cycling has been largely encouraging, referencing examples of Oslo, Paris, Ghent, Madrid, Barcelona, even Birmingham (UK).

These cities recognise the economic, environmental and social benefits of such policies. Friends of the Earth’s climate emergency scenario postulates York reaching carbon neutrality by 2030 by tripling cycling levels to 36 per cent of trips, boosting walking to 25 per cent and bus travel to 27 per cent. Electric buses and cars will cut pollution but are only part of the solution – boosting ‘active travel’ alternatives will cut congestion and transform our public health.