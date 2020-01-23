I AM hearing with concern that the price of HS2 is set to treble to £106 billion and possibly more. All to cut the journey time to London by 20 or 30 minutes.

Do we really need it? A solution would be to scrap HS2 and for whoever wants to use the service to get out of bed half an hour earlier and catch an earlier train. Simple, and it costs nowt. Try it, you might even enjoy the early mornings the same as most workers do.