WORK has begun on the river side of the Guildhall complex - as part of a £20 million restoration project.
A crane was transported by barge down the River Ouse last week and will remain for about a year to do much of the heavy lifting during the project.
Restoration works began at the historic site in September 2019 – six years after plans to transform the landmark were first put forward in 2013.
The Guildhall restoration is due to be completed by spring 2021.
Under the plans, conference rooms, meeting rooms and offices would be created at the complex.
Part of the south range would also be rebuilt to provide a cafe, while an extension would be built on the north side to create a restaurant and more offices.
The Guildhall was built in 1445 and consists of four buildings, behind the Mansion House in the city centre. Upgrade plans include fixing the north annex tower and replacing the roofs.