FILM crews were spotted outside the York Castle Museum earlier today.

The crew were using the Castle Museum's Kirkgate, the Victorian street setting, for filming.

The same crew told The Press last week that they are working on a film called 'Let There Be Love', which will be a romantic drama.

Actors featuring in the film include Roger Ashton-Griffiths, who has appeared as Mace Tyrell in Game of Thrones.

It is a Christmas-themed film, which is set to be released during the festive period this year.

The crew were spotted filming near Lendal Bridge last week and they plan to film in other locations around the city.