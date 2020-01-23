A DISGRACED ex-solicitor has been banned from driving because he drank one and a half bottles of wine before going Christmas shopping.

Giles Sandford Scott, 66, caused a road accident in Strensall Road, York, on December 7 when nearly three times the drink drive limit, York Magistrates Court heard.

He was on parole at the time from a four-year prison sentence for fraud of more than £500,000, carried out when he was a senior partner with a York solicitors’ firm.

His fraud led to him being struck off as a solicitor.

Scott, of Southfield Road, Strensall, pleaded guilty to drink driving and careless driving. York magistrates heard he gave a breath test with a reading of 102 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He was banned from driving for 23 months and may have to undergo a medical test before driving again.

He was also given a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities, 150 hours’ unpaid work and a drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, and ordered to pay a £90 statutory surcharge and £85 costs.

His solicitor Brian Nuttney said he bitterly regretted his actions which had been a wake-up call for him. He was now getting help for his drinking.

Magistrates heard Scott had had difficulty coming to terms with his marriage breaking-up because of his fraud conviction.

He had drunk one and a half bottles as a result and had decided to drive to Halfords in York for Christmas shopping.

He had driven about five or six miles before the accident.

In 2016, Teesside Crown Court heard how Scott took more than £500,000 from elderly and vulnerable clients when he had power of attorney over their affairs. He pleaded guilty to five fraud offences, six theft offences and seven of transferring criminal property.

His barrister James Bourne-Arton said: “He cannot forgive himself because of the effect on the victims and his wife."

Clare Scott, then 62, of Stearsby near Thirsk, denied fraudulent abuse of position as a carer and transferring criminal property but was convicted by a jury and jailed for 12 months.

Her barrister Alastair Campbell said she felt “exploited and manipulated” by her husband.