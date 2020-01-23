A WILDLIFE park manager in York has chosen to shave her head in support of RSPCA York.
Caroline Howard, who works at Askham Bryan College’s Wildlife and Conservation Park, shaved all 26 inches of her hair in an effort to raise money for the local animal shelter.
Caroline said: "I wanted to do a charity fundraiser and RSPCA York, Harrogate & District was the organisation that I thought meant the most to our team here."
Peter Gorbert, branch manager at RSPCA York, said: "We hope Caroline doesn't miss her hair too much during the cold weather, but we have hundreds of animals that will really appreciate her sacrifice."
She has raised £500 so far, surpassing her target fundraising goal.
Her hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.
Caroline's fundraising page will be accepting donations until February 1.
It can be found at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/abcheadshave