YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has visited two city schools to witness positive changes - after both establishments received 'good' Ofsted ratings.

Vale of York Academy and Burton Green Primary School, both in Clifton and part of Hope Learning Trust, York, secured the Ofsted judgements in 2019.

Vale of York got the good news four years after Canon Lee - Vale of York’s predecessor - was placed in special measures.

Ms Maskell took part in a 'MP's Question Time' at Vale of York, answering questions on issues from the environment, to mental health and housing.

At Burton Green the MP asked youngsters what they cared about most - with answers ranging from the Australian bushfires and the situation between the USA and Iran.

Ms Maskell said: “It was inspirational to witness the change at both Burton Green Primary School and Vale of York Academy. Hope Learning Trust has proved that when you are focused on achieving the best outcomes for young people, it is possible for everyone to access a good education.

“Burton Green is very much a community school. The team have clearly worked hard to create a really good learning environment for the children and opened its doors to parents. The care that has been taken is testimony to the dedication of the headteacher, Mrs Atherton and the staff at the school. It was a real pleasure to speak with the children in the assembly and hear about the issues that they care about.

“The students at Vale of York Academy asked very challenging questions about York, the country and the environment and it was heartening to talk to so many engaged young people.

"With the school turning itself around to achieve a ‘good’ Ofsted rating there is real cause to celebrate the whole school community for working to make this possible.

“I wish both schools well as they continue on their journeys of creating good places to learn for the young people of Clifton, York and beyond.”

CEO of Hope Learning Trust, Brian Crosby, accompanied Ms Maskell on her visits. He said: “We were delighted to welcome Rachael to two of our schools. She saw the changes we have made to the physical schools, but more importantly we wanted her to see the positive difference Hope is making to young people’s lives."