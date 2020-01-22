EDUCATION leaders from across the region are set to meet in York to discuss how to improve school curriculums.
The Association of Directors of Children’s Services will hold its Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Curriculum Conference in the city on Friday.
The annual conference will give headteachers, governors and school leaders the opportunity to share best practice around how schools can refresh their curriculums in light of new inspection guidance from Ofsted, and develop a curriculum that supports inclusive growth across the region.
Key note speakers include Christine Counsell, a leading curriculum expert and member of Ofsted’s Curriculum Advisory Panel advising on the 2019 Ofsted framework; Steve Rollett, a curriculum specialist from the Association of School and College Leaders; and Lee Owston, from HMI Ofsted.
Delegates will be able to access a range workshops showcasing work from a range of national and regional education agencies and schools.
Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, City of York Council’s executive member for children, young people and education, said: “This high profile regional event will give local education leaders the chance to hear from some of the leading curriculum experts and to share best practice with their peers. It’s a great opportunity for local school leaders to find out how to shape a curriculum which will inspire children, young people and staff, while also meeting national requirements and the needs of the regional skills market.”