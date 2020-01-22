A NEW independent tourism study will look to find ways in which Yorkshire can remain the number one visitor destination in the country.

The broad ranging consultation, commissioned by Welcome to Yorkshire, wants to hear from members of the organisation, partners and the wider tourism industry.

It wants to hear about their hopes and aspirations for the sector and their ideas on the best ways to promote and market the county in the future.

Research director, Nick How, said: “We’re hoping for some frank feedback and a good response rate.

“Our task will then be to analyse and report back on the question answers and feedback given.

“The information will really help inform the direction Welcome to Yorkshire takes, so taking part will make a real difference to the decisions taken.”

As the organisation moves into its second decade it says it wants to continue to be “bold, brave, creative and ambitious,” but is also looking to work more collaboratively with the wider industry.

The aim of the research project is to gather views from those working both on the frontline and behind the scenes in tourism across Yorkshire.

This may help to influence the focus and strategy of Welcome to Yorkshire and its partners over the next 10 years.

The views collected could help the organisation find the best ways of encouraging people to visit the county, while also increasing the value of tourism in the region over the coming years.

The concept was unveiled by Welcome to Yorkshire last year and is now being delivered by research, insight and evaluation company, Qa Research.

A questionnaire has been devised, which has now gone live.

To access the questionnaire, visit: https://bit.ly/2ul8Tgs