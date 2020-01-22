POLICE have launched an appeal for help after an alleged sexual assault on a train in North Yorkshire.
British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted on a train at Selby railway station.
The incident is said to have happened at 7.17pm on Thursday, December 12.
Officers would like to speak to the man in the images, who may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.
In both cases, quote reference number 325 of 13/12/19.
If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
