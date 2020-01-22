A CCTV image has been released by the British Transport Police after a man was allegedly pushed down the stairs at York railway station.
The incident happened at 8.50pm on December 20.
The BTP said the victim suffered bruising to his head, arm and hip.
It said officers would like to speak to the man in the image who may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.
In both cases, quote reference number 1900110144.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
