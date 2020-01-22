A PUBLIC lecture in York will look at something that is not widely known but has been bringing visitors to the area for years.
The Dark Bordered Beauty moth is one of Britain’s rarest insects, and its last English population is at Strensall Common, near York.
People have been making pilgrimage to the York population of this moth for nearly 200 years.
The species has been a nexus through which the lives of an array of historical characters has passed, some famous, others hardly known.
Dr Peter Mayhew, of the University of York’s Biology Department, has uncovered the story of York’s Dark Bordered Beauty and will be presenting this throughout the lecture.
The title of the lecture is ‘Seeking wisdom for a sustainable future through the history of a rare York moth’.
The event is organised by the Yorkshire Philosophical Society.
It will take place at 7.30pm on Tuesday January 28 in the Tempest Anderson Hall of the Yorkshire Museum, York. Admission is free.
The Yorkshire Philosophical Society, with the support of York Museums Trust and IET North Yorkshire, presents an annual series of public lectures from September to June on various themes.