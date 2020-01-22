Spark York is an eyesore.

Why has the City of York council not forced it to be clad as per the planning requirements and why has it had its licence extended when it’s in breach of planning (Spark:York looks set to stay for another two years, the Press online, January 21)?

No one in their right mind could say it’s of aesthetic benefit to the streetscape of York. I have no objection whatsoever to new ideas and indeed to this idea in principle if it were delivered properly, as per similar London schemes. But as it is, it is a visual disgrace imposed on our beautiful city.

Why has enforcement action not been taken? By all means let it trade, but make it look as it was meant to when it got planning.

John Reeves,

Chair, The Helmsley Group,

Omega 1,

Monks Cross, York