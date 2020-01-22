TWO men were arrested near York Minster on suspicion of drug offences.

The men, both from Manchester and aged 18 and 27, were arrested in the Minster Yard area of York on Monday afternoon (January 20) after a short foot chase by plain clothed officers who spotted the suspects while on patrol in the Jewbury area.

The 27-year-old has since been charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing amphetamine with intent to supply, possessing a knife, possessing criminal property (money believed to have been used in criminal activity) and assaulting a police officer.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at York Magistrates’ Court today (January 22).

The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property has been released on conditional bail to allow for further inquiries to be carried out.

They are the latest arrests by officers from North Yorkshire Police's proactive county lines team in York, known as Operation Expedite.

In a separate incident last week, on Friday afternoon a man from London was arrested on the A64 when the car he was driving was intercepted by officers as it travelling towards York.

He has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he was remanded in custody and sent to York Crown Court for trial on February 17.

His arrest and charge follows two incidents in York, one on January 8 when an 18-year-old London man was arrested, and one on January 14 when a 23-year-old man, also from London, was arrested, both on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. They remain released under investigation while further inquiries are carried out.

Tackling county lines drug dealing remains a priority for North Yorkshire Police. Operation Expedite is active across all areas of the force and includes dedicated teams of officers based in York, Harrogate and Scarborough whose aim is to disrupt county lines drug dealing, safeguard vulnerable people and bring the criminals behind it to justice. They do this through highly visible policing and not so visible policing.

