KITCHEN retailer Kutchenhaus has undergone a major transformation at its flagship showroom in York.

The new-look store at Foss Island Retail Park includes an expanded second floor to incorporate bathrooms and storage solutions, sliding doors, room dividers and wardrobe systems.

With 10,000 square foot of retail space, it features the latest kitchen designs for 2020, combined with new innovations such as sliding TV doors on display exclusively in York.

Andy Wilton, manager and designer in York, said: “We've got a fantastic local heritage and customer base in York but we want to ensure the store continues to grow by investing in its future and diversifying our product offering.

"Our reputation is built on providing quality kitchens, however, it’s a major boost that we can now also offer shoppers home interior solutions across both bedrooms and bathrooms.”

Sean Ford, national head of sales and operations for Kutchenhaus, added: “We’re delighted to be putting so much investment into our York store and transforming it into a real flagship location for the brand.

Kutchenhaus is owned by Europe’s largest kitchen manufacturer, Nobilia.