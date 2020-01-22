A HUSBAND and wife duo hope to take their niche business to the next level as they celebrate its first anniversary.

Jared and Abigail Longhorne launched their personal concierge business in York in 2019.

TEL Concierge undertakes tasks for people who don’t have the time or desire to do them themselves, from waiting in for a delivery, booking appointments and holidays to getting someone's shopping or looking after their pets.

The business has grown, and they have branched out into other areas, such as offering a 'meet and greet' service for holiday lets.

Jared, 26, who lives in York, has now launched a crowdfunding page to raise £15,000 in a bid to open a city centre office and be able to offer work to people recovering from addiction.

He knows from personal experience how tough it can be to get back on track, and wants to give back to the recovery community that supported him during his own battle.

Jared said his relationship with alcohol hit “dangerous levels” and it was affecting his relationship with his family as well as taking a huge toll on his physical and mental health.

At the start of 2018 he completed a three-month rehabilitation programme with Changing Lives Oaktrees in York but went on to relapse. Two months later he returned, re-did the programme and has stayed sober ever since.

He launched his business with a new sense of purpose and a desire to repay those who helped him.

Jared now wants to expand and employ recovering alcoholics and addicts so that they can ease themselves back into work after treatment in a supportive environment with like-minded people.

He said he would also like to donate a percentage of his profits to Changing Lives once the business has grown enough.

“I have 15 months sobriety and I think it is about time I try to help others that have gone through similar things to me," he said. "

"Alcoholics and addicts are just like everyone else, we just don’t know how to deal with things that other people can deal with - that’s why Oaktrees is so great.

"They give you the knowledge and tools you need to help yourself. Addiction in York is an issue and the resources to help people are tight so if I can help a handful of people by giving them a chance then that would feel amazing."

Support Jared’s business plans at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/raising-money-for-my-business