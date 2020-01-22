A LAW firm is launching a new office in York next month.

Knights, one of the UK’s fastest growing legal and professional services businesses, will be opening in the city centre on February 3.

A team of 20, including seven partners, will provide a spectrum of client advice with specialisms in real estate, employment, dispute resolution and private client.

This is the second new market Knights has entered in recent months and marks its tenth office outside London. It follows the acquisitions of Emms Gilmore Liberson (EGL) and ERT Law Limited (ERT) in Birmingham.

Jonathan Moore, who has more than 20 years’ experience in York’s legal services market, will lead the team as office partner.

A real estate specialist, Jonathan will be supported by partners, including Isabel Bishop, Matthew Yates, Antonia Moore, Kirsty Barsby and Caroline Hawcroft.

The new office has the capacity to support further growth with plans to employ up to 50 professionals.

Jonathan said: “We look forward to bringing Knights’ full-service offering to York, allowing clients to receive an excellent local service without having to look further afield. The new office also provides a great opportunity to build on the reputation the business has already built in the North West, and we are excited to enter the market with such a strong and experienced team.

“I was attracted to Knights having seen how its differentiated culture has created an environment of trust, transparency and teamwork. This, combined with our modern and dynamic approach to legal services, positions us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunity that the region presents.”

David Beech, CEO, said: “Entering our tenth city is a significant milestone for the Group and we continue to make positive steps to build the leading legal and professional services business outside London.

"Yorkshire is an important region for Knights and our strong recruitment momentum, driven by our unique culture and attractive risk-free corporate model, gives us confidence that we can achieve our growth ambition in York.”