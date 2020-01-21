North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that Stephen Johnsons' family have been in contact with the Coroner's Office.

-------------------------------------------------------

POLICE have launched an appeal to find the family members of a man who died last month.

Stephen Johnson, 53, from York, was found dead at his home on Thursday, December 16, 2019, after concerns were raised for his welfare.

The force added that there are currently no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently looking to locate Mr Johnson’s brothers.

“The two brothers are believed to live in Scarborough and Darlington.

“Family members of Mr Johnson, or anyone who can help contact them, are asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at North Yorkshire Police, using the reference number: 12200009037

To contact the coroners office, please call 01609 643123, or alternatively, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/coroners-and-sudden-death-investigations to find out more.