AN art and design student has produced a film about Selby Abbey's illuminations.

Georgia Fernandez, a Selby College Higher Education student, has been working on the project for Selby District Council over the last month.

Nayan Kulkarni, the artist responsible for Selby Abbey’s illuminations installation in November, came in to speak to the college’s students about his project.

After this initial talk, Selby College’s Art & Design lecturer, Elaine Whitehead, was then approached by event manager, Hazel Colquhoun, with a film commission on the illuminations for a student.

Georgia Fernandez leapt at the chance to get some industry work experience and took on the project. The 19-year-old said: “Everyone involved in the project was so supportive.

“It was a great opportunity to network which will hopefully help me in the future.”

Georgia has been supported throughout the project by fellow student, Beth Davenport. Georgia produced a 19-minute film of the full projection, with documentary shots alongside interviews.