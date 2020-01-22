PRIMARY schools in York have suffered a setback in inspection ratings - but remain above the national average overall.

The latest Ofsted figures show that 88 per cent of York primary schools were rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ in 2019 - four per cent lower than in 2018.

City of York Council said the drop was down to two schools, St Barnabas and Clifton Green primary schools, which were rated as ‘require improvement’ in the latest inspections.

The proportion of key stage two children reaching the expected standard for reading, writing and maths is at 68 per cent in York - three per cent higher than the national average.

Meanwhile, 78 per cent of York secondary schools were judged good or outstanding, retaining the same score as 2018, and above the national average of 76 per cent.

But across Yorkshire, 72 schools are classed as ‘stuck’ - that they require improvement, or have been deemed inadequate in every inspection since 2006.

Maxine Squire, assistant director of education and skills at York council, said: “Across the city, outcomes for pupils in key stages two and four are well above both regional and national averages.

“The small percentage decline in good or better primary schools relates to just two primary schools which were judged by Ofsted to be requiring improvement. Prior to their inspections, they had already been assessed by the local authority as needing additional support and plans had already been put in place.

“Their progress is being closely monitored by the York Schools and Academies Board and both schools have received additional resources to support their improvement.”

Emma Ing, Ofsted regional director for Yorkshire, said that across Yorkshire, both at primary and secondary level, the proportion of schools with a good or outstanding rating remained below the national level.

She added: “Our secondary schools have improved, but, the quality is patchy both in secondary and primary schools across the region.

“I am hopeful the findings from this research will help schools break the cycle and achieve a good or outstanding rating.”

Last month The Press reported that St Paul’s Church of England Primary School topped the York grading list, with 96 per cent of its pupils meeting the expected standard - recording above average results in reading and writing exams.

Information by the Department of Education also revealed that the school had the highest percentage of pupils achieving a higher standard - at 29 per cent .