THE world premiere production of Alone in Berlin is set to come to York later this year.
Set in 1940, the play is a portrait of life in wartime Berlin and a theatrical study of how paranoia can warp a society gripped by the fear of the night-time knock on the door.
Charlotte Emmerson, Denis Conway and Joseph Marcell lead an ensemble cast directed by James Dacre, Artistic Director of Royal & Derngate Northampton.
The production is Alistair Beaton’s stage adaption of Hans Fallada’s acclaimed novel.
The novel was described by author Primo Levi as “the greatest book ever written about German resistance to the Nazis”.
The performances will be held at York Theatre Royal between March 3 and 21.
Tickets are £15 and can be found by calling the Theatre box office or on the website.