YORK residents will have the chance to explore more than 100 attractions and sites around the city for free this weekend.

The 25th annual York Residents Festival, organised by Make It York, is taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is organised as a ‘thank you’ to residents in York for the warm welcome they give to millions of visitors each year.

From a tour of Gentleman Jack filming locations to a 30 minute cruise on the river with City Cruises York, going behind the scenes at the Grand Opera House or climbing the York Minster’s Central Tower – there are a wide range of experiences on offer this year.

York BID will also be giving away 400 £5 York Gift Cards during the festival weekend – which can be spent in more than 200 businesses around the city.

York Residents Festival is open to all York residents and students who have a valid YorkCard or student ID.

Grand Central is headline sponsor for the second year running. Throughout the weekend the company will hand out branded goodie bags.

For more details about the attractions and offers available, go to visityork.org/residentsfestival