YORK Conferences offers a portfolio of venues, from the truly historic to state-of-the-art. We pride ourselves on always delivering outstanding customer service, first-class catering options, and full end-to-end event management to ensure your event runs as smoothly as possible.

Alongside our extensive range of conferencing spaces, we also have onsite accommodation, offering delegates a convenient option for overnight stays in close proximity to their event.

We have three magnificent campuses, each distinctive and convenient to access, with venues to your suit requirements:

In the city centre, a five-minute walk from York Train Station, you’ll find Kings Manor. Steeped in history, and formally seat of the Council of the North, parts of this magnificent building are more than 750-years-old. The Manor provides a convenient and truly unique setting for your meeting or event to take place.

A ten-minute bus ride from the city centre, and easily accessible from the A64, there are the two main campuses at the University of York. Campus West has a great diversity of venues with a beautiful lakeside setting. Whether you’re interested in Central Hall with a capacity of 1190, the Exhibition Centre with flexible options on room layout, or the brand-new Spring Lane building, we have the iconic venues and the flexibility to ensure your meeting or event runs seamlessly.

Campus East, our newest campus, offers truly state-of-the-art facilities and inspiring, contemporary architecture, again within a serene lakeside environment. Our floating pods offer a perfect space for meetings, and sit alongside the magnificent exhibition space in the Ron Cooke Hub. Our brand-new Piazza building provides useful spaces including seminar and lecture rooms.

We are also a wholly-owned subsidiary of the University of York, with our profits being re-invested back into the University, funding developments in facilities, research, and education.

We’d be thrilled if you considered York Conferences for your next meeting or event. To enquire about any of our venues, call 01904 328431, email conferences@york.ac.uk, or visit www.yorkconferences.com and click ‘enquire now’.