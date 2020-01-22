HERE'S a photo to take your breath away. Taken in the 1890s by an unknown photographer, it shows a sail-powered barge or other cargo vessel being manoeuvred out onto the River Ouse in York with the help of steering oars.

The caption to the photograph, which comes from Explore York's wonderful 'Imagine York' archive, says simply that the boat is 'carrying goods on the River Ouse'. But where exactly?