UK Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, and well-known actors will read a range of his poetry in a fundraising performance in York next month.
The ‘Seeing Stars – An Evening with Simon Armitage’ event will be held at York Theatre Royal on February 4 and 5 from 7.30pm.
Simon Armitage’s latest collection of poetry is Sandettie Light Vessel Automatic.
Last May it was announced that Armitage would be the next UK Poet Laureate.
Tickets for the event are £15. They can be purchased by calling the box office on 01904 623568 or online at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
All money raised will go towards supporting York Theatre Royal’s work in the community.