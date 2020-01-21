RESEARCH has revealed that more than half of musculoskeletal (MSK) sufferers in Yorkshire and the Humber say their occupation has contributed to their condition.
According to a survey by Willis Towers Watson (WTW), 63 per cent claim their condition has been exacerbated by their job.
More than a fifth, 22 per cent, said their employer was aware of their condition but had failed to provide adequate support.
Mike Blake, wellbeing lead at WTW, said: “These findings should encourage employers to take more effective, precautionary steps to manage the risks.
“Workplaces that promote good musculoskeletal health can play an important role in helping to alleviate the symptoms of MSK conditions and can even help prevent their onset.
The research found that employees aged 18 to 24 were found to be more likely than any other generation to claim their current occupation had contributed to their condition, with 87 per cent of workers aged 18-24 with a condition suggesting their job was factor.
Furthermore, younger workers with MSK disorders were also more likely to say that they failed to receive adequate support from their employer, despite them being aware of their condition.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment