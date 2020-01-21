Now, at last, we are closing in on the new community stadium opening its doors to the general public. But why oh why is our council so reluctant to grab the opportunity by the horns and make a positive effort to reduce the risk of gridlock at the end of games which will coincide with the departure from the shops of hundreds of shoppers’ cars?

The chance is there to use the existing Park&Ride facilities from each of the locations around the city, with special electric buses leaving at dedicated times in order to get fans to and from the matches, reducing the carbon footprint everyone is banging on about.