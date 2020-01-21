SPARK:York, the social space and street food hub, looks set to stay for at least another two years.
Proposals have been put in place to extend the existing short term lease of the site at 17-21 Piccadilly for a further two years until it is ready for redevelopment as part of the Castle Gateway regeneration.
The extension is possible because there is currently no prospect of beginning permanent development of the site in the next couple of years.
But the decision stills rests with City of York Council, which will make a decision at an executive meeting next month.
In the report, it states that the proposed lease extension will maintain the benefits of the existing lease to create footfall and economic vibrancy within the Castle Gateway area and continue to provide start-up business development space for SMEs in the city centre until the site is ready for redevelopment.
