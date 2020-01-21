AWARD-WINNING archaeologist Paula Ware is returning to Pocklington to talk about the latest news on the remarkable prehistoric finds that have been unearthed in the town.

Paula is managing director of MAP Archaeological Practice from Malton which has undertaken three recent major excavations in Pocklington - on Burnby Lane, The Mile and Yapham Road.

In a series of annual sell out talks she has described the digs, the stunning finds they have uncovered and the post-excavation conservation and analysis.

On February 19, she will return to the town to give a talk at Pocklington School's Stoppard Centre about the latest discoveries. The talk is entitled 'Pocklington just keeps giving' - latest news on the town's Iron Age & Anglian archaeology.

Past talks have focused on burial rituals in the Iron Age and how Pocklington archaeology is rewriting the history books. The latest excavations will also reveal new information about the living arrangements of the same people in and around the town, in addition to Paula giving an update on the analysis of the previous finds.

News on the earlier excavations, which included the discovery of two unprecedented Iron Age chariots, a unique decorated bronze shield and the site of a rare mid-Anglo Saxon settlement, has gone out from Pocklington to around the globe, and been covered by the media world wide. In addition, the Burnby Lane dig won Current Archaeology magazine's 'Rescue Project of the Year' award in 2018, while unearthing The Mile chariot was the main feature of a special BBC Digging For Britain documentary about Iron Age Britain.

Proceeds from February's talk will go towards the Pocklington heritage centre project. Tickets are £6 and available from the visitor centre at Burnby Hall Gardens, and from the offices of Clubleys estate agents in Pocklington, Market Weighton and Stamford Bridge. Tickets can also be purchased online for £7 via Eventbrite on https://pocklingtonhistory.com/paula