A CAR caught fire after colliding with a HGV on a main road in North Yorkshire.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A59 near Harrogate, at the junction with the B6451 close to Menwith Hill, at about 5pm on Monday.

Fire crews were also called to the incident.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The 19-year-old male car driver was taken to Harrogate District Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries and the 49-year-old male HGV driver was uninjured."

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved a car and a crane. They added that no-one was trapped in either vehicle.

"The car caught fire after the collision and this was extinguished prior to arrival of fire service with a dry powder extinguisher," the spokesperson said.

"One male casualty was treated by paramedics at the scene."

Anyone with information or who has dashcam footage of the crash should call 101 quoting reference number 12200011253.