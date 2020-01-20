YORKSHIRE’S woke kids are bullying their parents into becoming more eco-friendly to save the planet, according to new research by leading comparison site Moneyexpert.com.

Pester power is becoming a force for good as half of mums and dads say they have been pressured to go green and save energy by the mini Greta Thunbergs in their own home. And while you might expect vocal teenagers to drive behaviour change – two thirds of parents say the pressure is coming from kids as young as four.