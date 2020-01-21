MORE than £104,000 was put towards helping residents in financial difficulties in six months last year - according to a council report.
Senior councillors will hear about the work City of York Council is doing to support struggling residents at a meeting this evening.
They will also be asked to put £1,300 of the budget towards an event to help people who do not yet have access to or the ability to use computers and the internet.
Cllr Denise Craghill said: “It is encouraging to see how effective the right support or advice at the right time in the right place can be. Sometimes the results from the financial inclusion projects have been life-changing. We will continue to look at how we can improve our financial support to those most in need."
Cllr Nigel Ayre added: "Whilst York is proud to be one of the best connected cities in the country, it is vital that gigabit connectivity benefits everyone and this project looks to do just that.”