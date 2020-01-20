York Racecourse has been confirmed as one of the top 11 racecourse venues to visit in England and Wales.
In an report by Live Tourism, York was commended for its outstanding aspects of the raceday experience came in the categories of customer service, fast food outlet, and visitor information and signage..
Each racecourse was visited by a trained assessor from LiveTourism whose job is to objectively assess the raceday experience. This rigorous assessment encompasses all aspects of the customer raceday journey and also comprises pre and post event information.
The other top 11 racecourses for raceday experience in 2019 were York, Aintree, Ascot, Beverley, Cheltenham, Chester, Newbury, Newmarket, Wetherby, and Wincanton.
William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course, said: “It is a great credit to everyone working at racecourses that we put ourselves up for the rigorous scrutiny of expert assessors; so it is with a particular pride that we celebrate the success of Team York.”
Mandy Lane, LiveTourism Director, said: “Our first year of assessments highlights the great work achieved in the customer experience at racecourses since the inception of the Quality Assured Racecourse Scheme. Striving for continual improvement is essential when consumers have many choices in how to spend their leisure time and money.
"The levels of commitment and innovative examples we have observed ranks racing competitively with many leading visitor attractions as a first-choice day."