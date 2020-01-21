A MODERN new bridge club could be built in Acomb.

A planning application has been submitted by The York Bridge Club to create a purpose-built centre next door to Acomb Sports and Social Club.

The organisation is currently based in Holgate Road - where they have been since 1998 - but the building is difficult for some of the club’s more senior players to get around.

And there are not enough parking spaces for members with mobility issues.

The new building would be single storey and have a 20-space car park.

A statement says: “The York Bridge Club aspire to create a building that is modern, purposefully designed, sustainable and most of all accessible for all of its members.

“As many of the members are from the local area the new building will provide an invaluable community facility.

“Over recent years their existing building has proved not be adequate for the needs of the bridge club's local members.

“Some members are into their ‘senior’ years and find the layout of the building, particularly the upper floor rooms, staircase, and inaccessible facilities difficult to use.”

The new centre would have a large playing hall with bridge tables, two teaching rooms and match rooms.

The application adds: “The building will be used on a daily basis from 9am to 11pm. No alcohol licence is to be applied for.

“The facility is to be used solely for the provision of playing bridge by members of the club and by visiting teams.”

The club was established in 1945 and currently has about 250 members - aged between nine and 98 years old.

It was the second bridge club in the country to be awarded charity status.

Playing bridge “has significant mental health benefits” according to the report, which says it can lower dementia risk and boost people’s social lives.

The club runs beginner classes and nine playing sessions a week - as well as a social event once a month.

It has been looking for a new venue for the past five years and trustees say teaming up with Acomb Sports Club will benefit the community and help secure the future for both organisations.