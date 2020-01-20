A DEAD dog has been discovered inside a gym bag in York.

The RSPCA are appealing for information after the horrific discovery.

The Staffordshire bull terrier - named Archie - was found in a shallow stream at the bottom of a farmer's field just off The Crescent in Heslington on January 5.

RSPCA inspector Alice Cooper said: “Archie was a black and white male Staffy and was wearing a red collar when he was found.

“The gym bag he was in is quite distinctive - blue with white writing saying ‘Make your own destiny’ all over it.

“Whilst we don’t know what the cause of death was at the moment, there was quite a bit of blood present, and it seems like a very strange way to dispose of a loved pet.

“I’m urging anyone who has any information that might help me to find out what happened to Archie to get in touch.

“Please call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for me.”

Archie was microchipped but the registered owner said he had been rehomed and the chip details have not been changed.